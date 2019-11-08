LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The highest-ranking woman in the FBI has been tapped to become Louisville's new Chief of Public Services.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer held a news conference Friday to announce his appointment of Amy Hess to the role. Hess, a Jeffersonville native, currently serves as the Executive Assistant Director of the FBI's Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch.
The new role would place Hess in charge of critical Metro Louisville departments, including Public Works, Emergency Services, Corrections, Fleet and Facilities and Animal Services.
"With her vast management experience, and her deep knowledge and experience with our region and complex systems, Amy is an incredible addition to our team," Mayor Fischer said, in a statement. "I welcome Amy home, and look forward to her helping Louisville continue on its path as a global, breakout city."
Hess also previously served as the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Louisville field office.
"I know from my previous role here that the men and women of Louisville Metro Government are hard-working, talented and committed to public service. I look forward to contributing to this great team."
Hess is scheduled to assume her new role on Feb. 1, 2020.
Doug Hamilton retired from the position on Aug. 31, after 50 years of public service, and since then, Louisville Metro Animal Services Director Ozzy Gibson has been serving as interim Chief of Public Services.
"I am deeply grateful to Ozzy for stepping up in this interim period and serving as a strong leader for the Public Services Cabinet," Mayor Fischer said, in a statement. "We will continue to utilize his vast talents, knowledge and love for our city by having him not only continue to serve as Director of Animal Services, but also in this new role as Senior Advisor on Special Projects, or, as I like to call it, Senior Troubleshooter!"
