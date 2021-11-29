LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is proposing a mid-year spending adjustment to the city's budget.
Metro Government is in a "greater than expected" place revenue-wise and has an additional $20 million thanks to operations savings and unanticipated revenue growth this year.
The money would be used to update the city's Public Works equipment, hire and keep quality city government employees, and match a federal grant that assists with economic recovery.
The ordinance will be considered by Metro Council's Budget Committee next month. It could be voted on by the full council as soon as Dec. 16.
