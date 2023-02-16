LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is changing the way it handles confiscated guns used in violent crimes to keep them from getting back on Louisville's streets.
Typically, guns seized in Louisville are turned over to Kentucky State Police intact, where they are often sold at auctions. Moving forward, LMPD officers will now remove the firing pin from seized guns before turning them over to state police.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the new policy during a news briefing on Thursday -- a fulfillment of a promise Greenberg made early on in his mayoral campaign.
LMPD is required by state law to turn over seized guns to state police. Greenberg issued a memorandum requiring officers to take the firing pin out, but keep it attached, before making them available to KSP. This move also requires LMPD officers to attach a warning sticker explaining the gun may have been used in a homicide.
Greenberg said he believes this is the first step in keeping the guns from returning to Louisville's streets, but he believes more should be done.
"We would like to go further," Greenberg said. "But we unfortunately are limited in our ability by Kentucky state law. My conscience is clear. The citizens of Louisville, our conscience should be clear. We are doing, with this action today, what we are legally permitted to under current state law."
Greenberg says the next step is joining legislation that would allow LMPD to destroy seized guns, and a bill recently filed in Frankfort calls for allowing the state to permanently disable any guns used in crimes.
LMPD says it's currently storing thousands of guns that have been seized.
