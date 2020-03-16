LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Yarmuth tweeted Monday that he tested negative for the virus. Fischer sent out a news release soon after that he also tested negative. Yarmuth, Fischer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi attended an event at the Speed Art Museum with two guests who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
My #COVID19 test results came back NEGATIVE. I plan to continue working from home and will avoid going out in order to do my part as we all work to practice safe and precautionary distancing to help defeat this pandemic.— Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) March 16, 2020
"I plan to continue working from home and will avoid going out in order to do my part as we all work to practice safe and precautionary distancing to help defeat this," Yarmuth tweeted Monday.
Fischer and Bendapudi are also self-quarantining after learning of the patients.
"I will continue to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure, which runs through March 21," Fischer said in a news release. "In the meantime, I’m working from home, in constant communication with my staff and others in the community as we work through this crisis. I urge all to adhere to the health department guidelines about protecting yourself and your community."
