LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says victory in Ukraine will be defined by President Zelensky.
McConnell made the comments Tuesday at a Kentucky Chamber Public Affairs Forum in Louisville where he was presented with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's first ever Congressional MVP Award for his work representing Kentucky businesses.
McConnell praised the Biden Administration for increasing military aid to Ukraine as it deals with the invasion by Russia but he still wants a clearer message from the White House.
"My attitude about this from the very beginning is that our goal ought to be to win. To win. And I think the administration has been reluctant to say the goal is to win," McConnell said. "I think our definition of winning is whatever Zelensky says it is. In other words, as long as they want to fight, we ought to give them everything we possibly can to win the fight."
McConnell said the President should allow Poland to give Ukraine more than two dozen fighter jets it wants from that country.
The Biden Administration has rejected Poland's offer, saying the warplanes would need to be deployed from NATO air bases, which could provoke Russia and escalate the conflict.
