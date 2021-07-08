LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell on Thursday addressed the recent wave of violence across the country.
He spoke at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in Covington, Kentucky, covering topics like rising crime.
The senator said calls to defund the police are not helping the situation.
"Last year, all of this talk about defunding the police was utter nonsense," he said. "I think communities decide how many police they wanna have. And my guess is, in every single community where you have an outburst of violence like this, local governments are gonna decide how to respond to that. They don't need any advice from me. But I think more police, rather than less police, is a really important decision."
McConnell said he hopes both Republicans and Democrats can tackle the issue together. He's assigned Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, to lead the GOP's side of the discussion.
