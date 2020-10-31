LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $5.3 million of federal funding will be divided between 182 nursing homes in Kentucky to help protect seniors from COVID-19, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday.
The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a news release from McConnell's office.
"We’ve learned a great deal about the coronavirus since the beginning of the year, including its danger to Kentucky’s seniors," McConnell said in the news release. "I’m proud my CARES Act is delivering the federal funding to help keep nursing home residents and employees healthy."
Kentucky's nursing homes have received about $175 million from the CARES Act, according to McConnell's office.
"We are excited for our long term care providers to receive these much-needed performance payments,” said Betsy Johnson, President of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities. “Nursing homes are doing everything they can to prevent COVID-19 and the resources and training provided are invaluable to their success."
