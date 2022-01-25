LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that now is the time to prevent the Russians from invading Ukraine.
"Once the Russians have grabbed a piece of Ukraine, or try to overthrow the government, it's really too late," McConnell told reporters in Frankfort.
McConnell said he approves of deploying stinger missiles and ground troops to eastern Europe and he said he's told the White House as much.
"My advice to the president and his team from the very beginning was, 'Let's do the following things and do them now: both ground-to-air stinger missiles, the weapons that can also be used against tanks into Ukraine now,'" he said.
American weapons and supplies, including anti-tank missiles, have already arrived in Ukraine.
Russia has about 100,000 troops lined along its western border.
McConnell said he also gave the White House advice on sending special NATO troops, including U.S. troops, to Poland, Romania and the Baltics.
It is not clear if NATO allies would approve.
The U.S. has already put 8,500 troops on alert for rapid deployment. John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, said all options are on the table.
"We still think there's time and space here for diplomacy to work," he said. "(But) these NATO response force troops that we're talking about, if it's activated, are not about training. It's about credible combat power."
McConnell said he is encouraged the Biden administration is taking steps to prepare. The state department said it has "crippling" sanctions to go into effect against Moscow if Russian troops cross the border.
The White House is currently urging all Americans to leave Ukraine, and the Department of Homeland security is warning American companies to take steps against possible cyber attacks.
