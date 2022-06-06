LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County firefighter is out of the hospital and on the mend after being hit by an ambulance while collecting for the Crusade for Children last week.
Flaherty Fire Department volunteer Lloyd Claycomb was severely injured when he was at the intersection of state Road 60 and the Joe Prather Highway just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. He was collecting for the charity when a Meade County ambulance rolled over after being hit by a car. The ambulance hit Claycomb and then hit a pickup truck.
Claycomb was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. He was released over the weekend and is recovering at home.
Flaherty Fire Chief Roger Rose didn't detail the injuries but said Claycomb is sitting up and healing. It's not known when Claycomb might return to volunteering as a firefighter, but Rose said the department is thankful he's back home and improving.
The Flaherty Fire Department continued collecting donations for the Crusade after the accident, but did not work the busy intersection of U.S. 60 and the Joe Prather Highway. Chief Rose said he will rethink whether to be at that accident-prone intersection for future Crusades.
