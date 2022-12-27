LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Meade County who were notified Monday afternoon that they would be without water for eight to 10 hours were still waiting for it to be turned back on late Tuesday morning.
About 4,000 customers of the Meade County Water District lost water pressure early Monday afternoon. Many were without water for more than 15 hours before it began to come back on.
WDRB's Monica Harkins reports that water had been restored to all but about 1,200 customers as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Nearly 4,000 Meade County Water District customers were without water Monday. And about 1,200 still are without water today (Tues). Many customers told WDRB news they’re frustrated with the lack of warning. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/8i6M0MMXYf— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) December 27, 2022
Monday afternoon officials with the Meade County Water District said in a post on Facebook that the utility has been unable to keep up with increased demand amid sub-freezing temperatures.
"We are making operational changes to address the problem. This will include cutting off parts of our service area so we can recover and fill our tanks."
The post states "this may mean that you will be without water up to eight to ten hours." A system-wide boil water advisory will be issued after water pressure has been restored, according to the post.
An earlier post urged residents to use only the water they need to use because "the demand for water is so high."
According to comments on the Facebook post, many residents received no advance notice of the shutoff. Some people commented that they thought the problem was due to their pipes freezing and ended up needlessly paying for a plumber.
Others wondered why they weren’t directly contacted and had to find out on a Facebook post. General Manager Brett Pyles says the utility gets its water from Hardin County, and there’s not enough available to pump it west to Meade County.
"I wish there were other things we could do," Pyles said Tuesday morning. "We are doing everything possible that we have with our facilities, and unfortunately, we just can't produce more water out of thin air to introduce it into the system."
Pyles also said officials do plan to address communication concerns expressed by customer, and are in the process of setting up a text alert system.
The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
NOTE: Brandenburg residents that are customers of Brandenburg Water Works have not been affected by the issue. Those customers will not be subject to any boil water advisories issued by the Meade County Water District.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.