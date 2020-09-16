LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Meade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two teenage girls who went missing Tuesday night in Brandenburg.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Jasmine R. Chism, 17, and Hannah R. Hughes, 16, were last seen leaving Hughes' home in Brandenburg at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said Chism is 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a "thin build," green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen a T-shirt and blue jeans, with black tennis shoes.
Hughes is 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a "medium build," brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top with a gray jacket, blue jeans and black checkered Vans.
Police asked that if you see the teens or have any information on where they might be, you call the Meade County Sheriff's Office at 270-422-4937 or Detective Danny Knell at 606-202-3356.
