LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville residents got a big surprise when they opened their doors for a food delivery.
Mayor Greg Fischer went door-to-door Friday morning delivering meals. It's part of a month-long, nationwide recognition for Meals on Wheels.
The program delivers more than 100,000 hot lunches every year to homebound and vulnerable seniors.
"That was the first service work I did in the company of my mom. And so it's a great program that really connects a lot of people, both socially and obviously, with food. So, I've got a soft spot in my heart for meals on wheels," said Fischer.
The city also provides 22 neighborhood locations where seniors age 60 and older can socialize and have a meal.
