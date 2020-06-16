LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local medical equipment store has donated 20 wheelchairs and 20 walkers to University of Louisville Hospital.
Ken Gould, market director of Gould’s Discount Medical, said the hospital needed wheelchairs and walkers of different sizes, and the company wanted to give back to the community.
"I feel very strongly that ... the hospital system here is a core part of the community,” Gould said. “And anything I can do to help the hospital system, I want to.”
The wheelchairs and walkers will be ready for use once they are equipped with the hospital's logo.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.