LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bar owners met with a Louisville Metro Council member Friday in an effort to stop the recent violence near Bardstown Road.
The meeting was the first one since councilmember Cassie Chambers Armstrong tabled the idea of moving last call from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m.
It brought together bar owners, the city, police and the Highlands Commerce Guild to discuss ideas for safety.
One of the ideas brought up by Louisville Metro Police is shutting down a portion of Bardstown Road to car traffic.
The Back Door owner, John Dant, said he's receptive to change, saying it's worth a try.
"That’s the nice thing about the Highlands, it’s a really diverse area, very diverse crowd, and I think by doing this we can all come together, and liven things back up again, get things back to normal," he said.
Highlands Commerce Guild President Aaron Givhan said the workforce is also planning to develop a handbook so bars and Alcohol Beverage Control has a set standard for safety.
The regular meeting schedule for the workforce has yet to be developed.
