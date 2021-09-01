LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposal to shorten last call at Louisville bars by two hours may be off the table — at least for now.
Right now, that deadline is 4 a.m.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, who represents the Highlands, proposed changing it to 2 a.m. — at least temporarily — after a string of violence near bars in the area in recent weeks.
Armstrong said the idea to move last call came after recent shootings and "other late night issues" in the Highlands area.
"These challenges are exacerbated currently given the shortage of police officers to help respond to residents’ concerns," Chambers Armstrong said at the time.
Before filing the ordinance, Chambers Armstrong said she would seek feedback from the community.
“I’ve been working with bar owners and other late night business to develop a comprehensive plan to address public safety issues and not change the liquor license hours," Chambers Armstrong told WDRB News on Wednesday.
The councilwoman plans to have a news conference Thursday in NuLu to discuss the new plan.
