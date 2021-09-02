LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of moving up the last call time for Louisville bars as previously proposed, a new plan is set to provide money and resources to help boost security and reduce crime.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, proposed a temporary move from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. in an effort to increase late night safety. The push was led by a handful of late-night murders during the summer near Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
The proposal in August was met with backlash from many late-night bar owners. Then, bar owners and Chambers Armstrong got together for a town hall to discuss what to do instead.
She and other bar industry stakeholders presented the new plan Thursday, which features:
- $378,000 to hire three more Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) positions
- $10,000 for bar security trainings
- Formation of a work group of city representatives and bar industry stakeholders
- Chambers Armstrong's office forming a pilot program to fund more security cameras along Bardstown Road
- "Develop Louisville" will increase paid ambassador staff to address litter and act as a liaison between business and neighbors near Bardstown Road
Olivia Griffin, who owns The Limbo, said despite her bar closing at 2 a.m. anyway, she's glad the last call time isn't changing.
"We have to stick together," she said. "We have to get through this pandemic. Too many small businesses have closed, and we do not need anything else in our way right now."
Griffin also said having more ABC officers to possibly fine or close down a bar that isn't cooperating is going to be effective.
"I think if people are worried about their license being in jeopardy, they're going to behave better," she said.
Kelsey Westbrook with NoraeBar quickly became a lead voice within the bar industry to work with Chambers Armstrong. Westbrook said with this partnership now set up, there can be more changes to make a better Louisville.
"It's all about harm reduction and how we can all work in this industry, thrive, stay open late and make a positive impact as well," Westbrook said.
The trainings are planned to get up and running as soon as possible, Chambers Armstrong said. They will be trainings in things like de-escalation tactics, firearm laws and Narcan training.
The three ABC positions will join the current seven-person team. Chambers Armstrong said she hopes the positions will be hired and ready to go in about six weeks.
