LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More people are expected to hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend.
AAA Travel predicts more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend. That's an increase of 60% from last year, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record. But that's still down 6 million people from before COVID-19 put the brakes on travel.
AAA said as more destinations open and vaccines are administered, there's an increase in people wanting to get out and enjoy the unofficial start of the summer travel season. But experts still urge travelers to use caution and protect themselves, as the pandemic continues.
Bookings for hotels and car rentals are up significantly for the holiday travel season, according to AAA. Domestic travel and road trips are the biggest driver for travel recovery. But air travel is up by nearly 600%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, if they take proper precautions. But there are still some limitations on local and state travel. AAA recommends using its AAA's COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com for the latest information.
For travelers who are not vaccinated, the CDC recommends social distancing, hand washing and masks. It also recommends being tested before and after traveling.
