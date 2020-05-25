LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A virtual memorial service was held Monday for Phyllis George, former Kentucky first Lady and Miss America 1971, who recently died at age 70.
KET streamed the private memorial service, which took place in Versailles.
The service included speeches from George's children, Lincoln Brown and Pamela Brown Wright, and singing by Everett McCorvey, director of University of Kentucky’s Opera Theatre.
George died in Lexington May 14 from a rare blood disorder.
She was married to former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., the state's 55th governor, from 1979-98, and served as the first lady from 1979-83.
She was the first female sportscaster to work at a major TV network when she was hired at CBS in 1974. She was named a co-host for CBS' "The NFL Today" in 1975, joining Brent Musburger, Irv Cross and Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder.
"Phyllis was a great asset to Kentucky," the former governor said in a report from the Associated Press. "We had a great partnership. I think we enjoyed every single day."
