LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two weeks since a mass shooting in Louisville, mental health professionals said grieving will take time.
Jonathon White, a social work therapist at Norton Healthcare, said some people can be overwhelmed with the senseless act of violence and other traumatic events.
"Sometimes it's a moment at a time, a second at a time," said White. "And it's more of a process than an event. An event, we can move on from that. But when it comes to grief and loss and tragedy, we have to work through it. And it's moment by moment for most people."
People grieving can have trouble sleeping, irritability, changes in appetite and behavior.
There are resources available for people coping with mental health issues.
Metro Louisville's 24-hour Trauma Resilience Community Hotline is (502) 901-0021. For immediate assistance, contact the Mental Health Crisis Line by texting 988 or visit Mental Health Lou's website.
Related Stories:
- Mental health experts helping people cope with trauma after Louisville mass shooting
- 6 dead, including shooter, and 8 injured after gunman opens fire in downtown Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.