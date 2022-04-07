LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pandemic has added stress to our lives, and during Stress Awareness Month, therapists are reminding everyone to take a break.
Mental health therapists said they've seen an increase in mental health issues over the past two years. While they admit some stress is normal, long-term or chronic stress can negatively impact an individual both mentally and physically.
"We have a certain capacity to handle stress in our lives, and any kind of external stressor that adds to stress ... it takes away that capacity for it," said Brandon Kays, a mental health therapist at Peace Hospital. "So every little thing you add on top of our normal everyday stress that everyone deals with is just taking away from our overall capacity to handle stress."
Therapists said you can relieve stress by eating well, getting a good night of sleep and exercising. Talking to people you trust about stress can also help, as can seeking professional help.
