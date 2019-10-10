LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metallica will headline the Louder than Life Festival next year.
The announcement on the festival website says the legendary rockers will play both Friday and Sunday night. It promises different sets each night.
Metallica is a big draw in Louisville, having sold out the KFC Yum! Center and set an attendance record. Their March 9, 2019 concert had 23,084 fans at the show. That crowd surpassed the previous record at the venue set by George Strait in 2014.
Louder than Life is Sept. 18 - 20, 2020 at the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. Weekend general admission tickets go on sale at noon on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Three-day passes start at $149.99 plus fees.
Fox News reports Metallica, the heavy metal band from Los Angeles, California, circa 1981, has grossed over $1.4 billion touring over its almost 40-year career, according to Pollster, making it arguably the world’s biggest, most profitable heavy metal band of all time.
