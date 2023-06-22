LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council approved the more than $116M TARC budget Thursday night, 19-5 but there was controversary behind the vote.
If Metro Council voted no, in nine days TARC wouldn't be running buses anymore in Louisville.
"There were a number of us who were very concerned," Councilman Kevin Kramer (R-11) said. "We wrote a letter to TARC explaining our concern. That letter was pretty much ignored. We really don't feel like we have any recourse at this point."
Many Republican council members like Kramer said they were disappointed with TARC's decision to cut routes in the districts they represent, which they said are the fastest growing.
However, councilman Dan Seum (R-13) supported it because he wants a TARC line in Fairdale.
Some Democrat council members agreed with the majority of republicans but they voted yes because they said the city needs its buses running.
Councilman Brent Ackerson (D-26) was the last to vote, saying "a regretful yes."
"The direction of TARC is something that this body is this close to pulling the strings on," Ackerson said. "Nobody wants that because we don't want to hurt the people on the bottom. But to the people at the top, there's a problem and we look at you and TARC to come up with solutions or new leadership at TARC."
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg after the vote he hears their concerns and "candidly agrees."
Despite the mixed feelings, at the end of the day, council wants the buses running so people can get to work and other places.
"I am not saying that everything from top to bottom is perfect in how we like it, however, we have to think about the riders, the employers, and the people getting paid," Councilman Phillip Baker (D-6) said.
For a copy of the approved budget, click here.
