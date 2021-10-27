LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Council Committee heard from the public on Wednesday about its proposed redistricting map.
If the new district map — which redraws the 26 council districts — is approved, it would lead to a change for some residents' council representative.
New Census data shows Jefferson County's population has grown and shifted over the last decade, with more people moving to the east end.
Those who spoke during a meeting on Wednesday said the new map splits some neighborhoods.
"The proposed 21 boundary fractures both the South Side neighborhood and Kenwood Hill neighborhood, violating KRS 6.7 (c) 103 Subsection 3," Ann Ramser, secretary for the Iroquois Neighborhood Association, said. "The statue gives equal weight to neighborhoods, communities and cities. Fracturing neighborhoods is as inappropriate as fracturing home-rural cities."
Online comments about the new proposed map can be made up to Nov. 4 on Metro Council's website, here. To look at the proposed redistricting maps, click here.
Metro Council is expected to vote on the maps in November.
