LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro districts could soon be changing.
The Louisville Metro Council Ad Hoc Committee released a proposal for redrawing district maps based on new data from the 2020 census.
Census data shows Jefferson County's population grew by 41,873 people in the past 10 years.
Along with the population growth, the committee says more people moved from west to east Louisville in the past decade.
Louisville Metro Council plans to vote on the maps redrawing 26 council districts on Nov. 11. The median population is 30,114 people per district.
According to a news release, Metro Council boundaries are drawn so that the districts are compact, contiguous and the population of each district is nearly equal as reasonably possible with a deviation of no more than 10%.
The committee is hosting a meeting Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. for public comment.
To register online, click here. The deadline to register is Oct. 26.
