LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Packed inside a conference room in City Hall, Metro Council members sat for nearly three hours Monday night discussing the budget, possible cuts and tax increases for the city’s $65 million shortfall.
Last week, the council voted to table the bond that would fund the projects such as the Northeast Regional Library as well as sidewalks around the city. Mayor Greg Fischer described the decision as “deeply troubling,” but some council members said they needed to tap the breaks for projects that aren’t essential right now.
“We’re simply saying, ‘Hold on a second. Let’s slow down a little bit and take a look at what we really need to do,'" Republican Councilman Kevin Kramer said.
Halfway through the meeting Monday, Metro Council President David James asked council members to anonymously jot down the percentage of health insurance and taxes they would be comfortable paying, which ranged from zero to 12 percent. The city is currently at 5 percent.
“We don’t have many taxing options for Kentucky in cities and counties," Councilman Bill Hollander said. "This is one of the few we have."
James also asked how much members are willing to cut out of the city’s operating budget. That ranged from $5 million to $35 million.
The council will now have to consider whether to increase taxes and premiums or make cuts to some government services like police and fire.
“What the mayor has told us is, ‘I need to raise more taxes so I can pay for my future spending plan or else I am going to have to cut back,’" Kramer said. "But we don’t know what that future spending plan is."
However, Hollander said he is optimistic the council will come to a more common ground before a final vote is taken.
“There were some who were saying ‘I want this level of cuts, but I only want this level of revenue,’ and unfortunately, that is not going to work,” he said.
The budget committee will take a vote on Fischer's revenue proposal Thursday, and then it will go to a full council vote Thursday, March 21.
Related Stories:
- Metro government suspends work on city debt-funded projects
- Q&A | Mayor Fischer explains need for tax hike to fill $65 million budget gap
- Louisville mayor proposes tripling tax on insurance premiums to close budget gap
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.