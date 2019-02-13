LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has proposed tripling the city's tax on residents' insurance premiums for home, life, malpractice and other types of policies over the next four years to close a projected budget gap and prevent "devastating" cuts in public services.
The proposal would gradually increase the city's taxes on insurance premiums — except for auto policies — from the current 5 percent to 15 percent in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
In a news conference Wednesday, Fischer said the increases are being considered as the the city faces a $65 million budget gap over the next four years. That gap comes mainly from state-mandated pension costs that will rise each year through 2023, he said.
Fischer proposed increasing the city's tax rates on home, life, marine and miscellaneous policies like malpractice insurance, title insurance and umbrella coverage. Fischer said the plan would increase the average family's home insurance by $12 to $13 per month.
Without raising those taxes, Fischer a number of city workers could lose their jobs, including police officers, firefighters and EMS workers. Those cuts could include more than 300 layoffs in fiscal year 2020 alone.
The city could also consider cuts and reductions that would affect every resident, including:
- Move recycling and yard waste pickups to every other week
- Reduce support for Waterfront park by $500,000
- Close two Louisville Free Public Library branches
"We're talking about cuts to vital services — services and programs that have saved and transformed lives and encompassed the soul of our city," Fischer said.
Below is an email Fischer sent to city employees Wednesday:
The tax hikes proposed Wednesday would increase rates from their current 5 percent to 12.5 percent in fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021, 13.5 percent in fiscal year 2022 and 15 percent in fiscal year 2023.
“These cuts will damage our city’s momentum, which is why the council and I worked together to propose this new source of revenue," Fischer said Wednesday. "This is not an easy choice, but under the circumstances, it’s a pretty clear one. Keep the momentum of our city moving forward or fall back?”
Fischer said a vote on the tax hike proposal will come by March 21.
