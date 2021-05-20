LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a contentious vote, Louisville Metro Council approved an ordinance that would create a safety buffer zone for medical clinics in Louisville.
While it's a city-wide piece of legislation that applies to all clinics, the debate that sparked the creation of the ordinance centered on the EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville — one of the city's only clinics performing abortions.
The clinic is often the site of pro-life protests as women go to the clinic seeking an abortion. Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, who reintroduced the ordinance back in February, and others believe those demonstrations have become too dangerous.
Now, the ordinance requires demonstrators or counselors to stay 10-feet from the door.
Prior to Thursday night's vote, some of the same people who demonstrate at the clinic marched in prayer outside Council Chambers, encouraging councilmembers to vote no.
Ultimately, the measure passed in a 14-11 vote Thursday night after hours of debate.
"Medically speaking, and first and foremost, our patients are psychologically damaged by the blocking, harassment, taunts, and stalking for over a block when they are trying to enter our office," Dr. Ernest Marshall, founder of the EMW Women's Surgical Center, said. "This is extremely stressful and they express they are afraid on a public sidewalk."
Those opposed to the buffer zone say it's "not necessary."
"We pray at the abortion clinic. We're always very peaceful. It's violation of our constitutional rights and also an assault on our religious liberty," Ruth Ann Shumate-Reed, pro-life organizer, said.
The debate surrounding the creation of a buffer zone at the clinic goes back as far as 2017. A similar safety buffer ordinance was considered and narrowly failed in Metro Council last year. Some critics expect a court battle now that it has passed.
Related Stories:
- Ordinance that would create buffer zone at Louisville abortion clinic heads to Metro Council
- Metro Council members file plan to create buffer between protesters, Louisville abortion clinic patients
- Louisville council member to re-introduce plan for buffer zone outside abortion clinic
- Metro Council rejects ordinance creating buffer zones outside Louisville's health care facilities, abortion clinic
- Protesters voice concerns over 'buffer zone' in front of Louisville abortion clinic
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.