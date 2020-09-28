LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Court of Appeals has denied a request by interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder to keep him from testifying before the city's Metro Council.
As a result, Council President David James said Schroeder will testify at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the government oversight and audit committee, which is investigating police actions during protests in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death.
Louisville police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The appeals court ruling, issued Monday morning, is the latest setback in the interim chief's efforts since early August to avoid answering the committee's questions. Jefferson Circuit Judge Audra Eckerle ruled that Schroeder must testify in a Sept. 22 ruling, saying he could be held in contempt if he fails to comply with the order.
Council members twice has issued subpoenas for the Schroeder's testimony.
Schroeder's attorneys asked the appeals court to intervene last Friday.
Schroeder's lawyers have argued testifying in a public hearing could jeopardize a civil lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, potentially exposing the city to more liability. However, the appeals court ruling notes that Schroeder is not being asked to discuss that case.
This story will be updated.
