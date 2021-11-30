LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Will more officers on the streets sooner — but with less training — help curb Louisville’s crime issue? That’s something being discussed.
“There's a lot of concern amongst the officers that are aware of these conversations taking place within LMPD,” Metro Council President David James told WDRB on Tuesday. “Yes, you may get more people on the street sooner but there is a price to pay for that later.”
James — a former Louisville Metro Police officer — heard the concern from current officers and asked Chief Ericka Shields if it was, in fact, an option.
“[Shields] told me that they were looking at various options and best practices to see - and looking at the curriculum of the academy to see what was needed and what wasn't,” said James.
As it stands right now, the training academy is 24 weeks. Then recruits go through PTO field training with an experienced officer for another 24 weeks.
The discussed cuts would be 6 weeks from the academy and two weeks from field training for a total of 8 fewer weeks.
“You may be able to say or point your finger to something and say 'well, that department does it with less time' and things like that - but we all know that the better someone is prepared and trained to do a particular job and this particular job of being a police officer the better they are,” said James.
In 2018, then LMPD chief Steve Conrad made a similar change from 24 weeks to 16 weeks, but time for each recruitment class can vary.
“I think it had an effect … not a positive one,” said James.
After last year’s protests, and a dramatic drop in the number of officers, and the most violent year on record – James insists having a strong department is now more important than ever.
He’s worried if the training requirements change — the focus would be quantity over quality and that could jeopardize the safety of the public when police are needed.
“Training is the backbone of every police department and if you don't get training right, it doesn't go well from there,” James said.
Mayor Greg Fischer’s office released a statement to WDRB saying, “Public safety is Mayor Fischer's No. 1 priority. LMPD Chief Shields is looking at all training policies and best practices in conjunction with the Hilliard Heintze and DOJ reviews, and expected input from the new Inspector General and Accountability and Improvement Bureau Deputy Chief. No decisions have been made yet.”
River City Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Nichols said he did not want to comment until he knew more about the talks.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.