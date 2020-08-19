LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council President David James said Louisville is currently in the midst of a "gang war."
“A lot of the violence and homicides that you’re seeing right now is because of a gang war that’s taking place in our city," he told WDRB News on Wednesday. He also discussed the topic during an interview Tuesday night.
According to James, a lot of the city's violence is starting online as social media arguments and spiraling into physical altercations.
“You could go on Instagram right now and see the war taking place," he said. “It’s very disturbing that an argument on social media can turn into someone losing their life and then retribution for that life and then retribution for that life. And it just goes back and forth.”
There have been more than 100 homicides in Louisville so far in 2020, according to Louisville Metro Police. While police say they can't all be tied to a single issue, they do say gang-related activity is on the rise.
"It’s not any one factor. Gangs are absolutely a part of it. Guns are absolutely a part of it," LMPD Lt. Col. Josh Judah said. "The proliferation of weapons on the street is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been doing this for almost two decades now."
James said it's important for parents to keep an eye on their kids' social media accounts and to make sure they know what they're up to.
“I think one of the first things we need to say is to parents, is to examine your child’s activities," he said. "Look in their room and see if they have a weapon or not. Monitor their Instagram account.”
James calls the violence "heartbreaking" and said the city must be willing to talk about gang activity in Louisville.
“If you don’t talk about it, you really can’t address it," he said.
