LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council President David James says his constituents in his west Louisville District 6 want Mayor Greg Fischer to resign.
The district includes parts of California, Algonquin, Limerick, Old Louisville and Park Hill neighborhoods.
However, James, who, like Fischer, is a Democrat, is still forming his opinion by looking at both the mayor's performance and Republican council members' resolution to call for Fischer's resignation.
In an interview with WDRB News on Tuesday, James said a recent spike in violence in Louisville is part of a "gang war."
"If you remember, the mayor denied we even had a gang problem up until recently," James said, "and now we have the full gang problem on full display."
The Metro Council president, a former police officer, said police need to be able to do their jobs. He also said the city should have come out on day one in the Breonna Taylor case, and apologized, saying something horrible happened while serving a warrant.
WDRB also sat down with Mayor Fischer on Tuesday and asked him what grade he would give himself on his leadership.
"I don't get into games like that," he said. "We're working as hard as we an, 18 hours a day, so that we can move this city forward. It's a 'gotcha' question that people can look at how hard I'm working, how hard our team is working..."
Click here to watch Fischer's full interview. Watch the full interview with James in the video above.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.