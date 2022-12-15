LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council celebrated the most famous dog in the city during its last meeting of the year Thursday evening.
Ethan the dog was the "big special guest" of the night with his dad, Jeff, and Alisa Gray, incoming CEO of the Kentucky Humane Society.
Ethan was recognized by the council for winning the Shelter Hero Dog Award in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
In January 2021, weighing just 38 pounds, Ethan was found dumped in the parking lot of KHS starving and near death, fighting for his life.
As he slowly gained weight and regained his strength, his story was shared with millions of people around the world who celebrate him as a hero and a symbol of hope and joy.
Now weighing more than 130 pounds, he was voted the Shelter Hero Dog Award in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Millions of people voted for him in the competition for his heroic work bringing attention to homeless and sheltered dogs deserving of second chances.
At the Metro Council meeting Thursday, a proclamation for Ethan was read by Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart.
