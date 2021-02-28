LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan, a neglected dog rescued by the Kentucky Humane Society, continues to make big strides on the road to recovery.
Weighing 38 pounds when he was left at the Humane Society parking lot in late January, Ethan has gained 42 pounds over the past month. In an update posted to Facebook on Saturday, the the Humane Society said the dog, who was so malnourished that staff members were shocked he was still alive, hit his goal weight of 80 pounds.
"Thank you all so much for your support and for following alone with him on his road to recovery," the Humane Society said in its post.
Ethan hasn't just been bulking up, though; he's also learning how to sit and walk properly on a leash with his foster family.
"He’s doing really good with the sit and stay," said Ethan's foster dad, Jeff, in the Human Society's Facebook post Sunday. "At food time he’ll even stay in a 'sit' until I tell him it’s OK to go eat. Right now we are working on 'down' and walking without pulling on the leash. He really does pretty good on the leash but he does like to lead the way and pull a little bit. He’s super smart. He’s definitely more praise driven than food driven, he's a good boy."
Ethan has become a social media darling. Posts of his recovery have been a hit with people from around the country, who have donated toys and money to help in his recovery from severe neglect and starvation.
