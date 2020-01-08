LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Could rezoning of Louisville’s Urban Government Center property finally be what’s needed to land a new developer? Metro Council could answer that question Thursday night.
Nearly three weeks after a development deal fell through, the 10-acre property on Barret Avenue could be rezoned from Office/Residential to Commercial.
“This is a weird area where all the neighborhoods are intersecting. I think it is important to stay flexible,” said Nate Knopf, who lives just two blocks away from the property and wishes Louisville Forward and the city were more transparent when it comes to updating neighbors that rezoning was even an option.
“We felt slightly blindsided by this application for a zoning change, because without any communication, we don’t necessarily know what their plans are.”
The Marian Group was chosen to transform the Urban Government Center but decided it did not want to move forward with its proposal.
Develop Louisville Director Jeff O’Brien said the city and Louisville Forward have been talking to neighbors for three years through meetings about what would best fit in the space.
“In order to get that development along with the green space and the amenities that the neighborhood and the residents told us that they wanted, we really need to get the density and the mix of uses that the C2 zoning district provides us,” Develop Louisville Director Jeff O’Brien said.
O’Brien said Metro Council will consider the rezoning under conditional approval. A developer’s final proposal will still have to be voted on and discussed through public meetings.
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, who sponsored the zoning change, believes this doesn’t mean it’s back to the initial drawing board.
“I see us taking a step forward, and that step forward is we just get more public input with a little bit more information and then a new RFP — request for proposal — will go out,” she said.
Louisville Forward wants the property to be diverse and not just be for one business. While a big box store like Walmart or Home Depot could propose to build there, O’Brien said it would “not be appropriate” for that area.
Sexton Smith and Louisville Forward are planning another meeting with neighbors in the next month.
Thursday’s rezoning vote will take place at 6 p.m. at Louisville City Hall.
