LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Metro Louisville who recycle will soon get a 95-gallon cart for free ahead of collection moving to every other week in July.
Louisville Metro Government plans to deliver 28,000 carts to households in the Urban Services District in June, according to a news release. The carts will replace 18-gallon recycling bins and will usher in the city's change in collection, which takes effect the week of July 12.
Households that will receive a cart should get a postcard in the mail in the coming weeks, Metro Public Works said in a news release. If your cart fills up in between collection dates, officials said you can purchase another or take your recycling to a free drop-off site around Jefferson County.
To view a list of those sites, click here to visit Metro Public Works' website.
"Three of them are staffed; I think there are 14 of them that are unstaffed, and you just kind of go and dump your items into the dumpster," Karen Maynard with Metro Public Works said.
The city will not accept recycling from 18-gallon bins after Jan. 1, 2022.
