LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do you know these two men? A Ring camera from a home in the Germantown-Schnitzelburg area caught them illegally dumping a couch on the side of the road.
Metro Public Works isn't saying where the illegal dumping occurred, but officials said they have already received some information on the men. The illegal dumpers and the red truck they used to haul the couch, however, have not been located yet.
Metro Public Works said this is the 10th illegal dumping case of 2019.
If you have any info to help identify the two men, call Metro Public Works at 502-574-8455.
