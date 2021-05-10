LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a year after his concert at the KFC Yum! Center was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael Bublé is returning to Louisville.
The four-time Grammy Award winner will take the Yum! Center stage Saturday, Sept. 11.
Bublé was originally scheduled to perform in Louisville on March 28, 2020, but that show was canceled at the outset of the pandemic and later rescheduled to March 17, 2021.
Tickets for both the March 2020 and March 2021 shows will be honored for the September show.
