LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Michael Bublé is scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center next spring, almost a year after his original appearance was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from the KFC Yum! Center, Bublé will perform at the venue on March 17, 2021. The official announcement was confirmed by Beaver Productions, the national promoter and his label, Warner Records.
Bublé is known as a modern day crooner comparable to Frank Sinatra with hits like "Feel Good," "Home," "When I Fall in Love" and "Haven't Met You Yet."
Bublé's "Christmas" album is a holiday favorite and has accumulated more than 1 billion streams in the past year.
"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage," Bublé said in a written statement. I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out."
The four-time Grammy-winning artist was originally scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on March 28, 2020. Tickets for that show will be honored for the new date.
