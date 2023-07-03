LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors say the middle of summer is the perfect time to schedule a child's annual physical.
Dr. Heather Felton with Norton Children's Hospital said Monday the annual wellness visit gives doctors a chance to check the child's growth and development. They can also follow up on any chronic conditions, including asthma, eczema and allergies.
They do routine screenings for hearing and vision and also look out for mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.
"It's another one of the reasons why it's so important to come in because there's so many things that we check for and mental health is definitely one of them," said Felton, a pediatrician for Norton Children's Hospital. "And then if there are problems, we can help our patients get all of the resources that they need."
Doctors also recommend that parents ensure their children are up-to-date on vaccines.
Kentucky is behind all bordering states in routine childhood vaccination rates and is well below the national average.
