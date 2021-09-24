LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost a year after the Middletown Library closed in the old East Government Center, Louisville Free Public Library announced Friday that the new location's grand opening would be held Nov. 15.
According to a news release, the existing Middletown-owned building has undergone renovations over the past nine months.
Located at 12556 Shelbyville Road, the new library will be 5,200 square feet and hold more than 25,000 books and materials. It will have access to computers and free Wi-Fi, along with spaces for reading and studying.
Louisville Metro will fund all operating costs for the library, but a brokered agreement between Louisville and Middletown allows for use of the building rent-free.
