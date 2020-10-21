Middletown Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library's Middletown branch officially has a new home.

After more than a year of effort and debate to keep the library open amid Louisville Metro budget issues, a lease agreement was signed Wednesday for the new location on Shelbyville Road across from the Middletown Kroger. 

The library closed in June 2019 but reopened temporarily in the East Government Center building. The lease there expires at the end of 2020, but the library will close on Nov. 30. 

Louisville Metro Council passed a budget earlier this year that included $500,000 to renovate and relocate the library to the new space.

Louisville and Middletown leaders reached a compromise back in June that started the process of making this location the library's new home.

The library is expected to reopen in the summer of 2021.

