LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library's Middletown branch officially has a new home.
After more than a year of effort and debate to keep the library open amid Louisville Metro budget issues, a lease agreement was signed Wednesday for the new location on Shelbyville Road across from the Middletown Kroger.
The library closed in June 2019 but reopened temporarily in the East Government Center building. The lease there expires at the end of 2020, but the library will close on Nov. 30.
Louisville Metro Council passed a budget earlier this year that included $500,000 to renovate and relocate the library to the new space.
Louisville and Middletown leaders reached a compromise back in June that started the process of making this location the library's new home.
The library is expected to reopen in the summer of 2021.
Related Stories:
- Leaders find new home for embattled Middletown library
- Metro Council committee proposes saving Middletown library branch with $500,000
- Middletown mayor releases long-term plan to save popular library branch
- Metro Council plan would block Louisville mayor from abruptly closing libraries
- Despite Middletown library branch's reopening, there's still no plan in place to save it from closing again
- After months of budget debates, Middletown Library to reopen with reduced hours and staff
- Leaders already making progress on plan to establish new library in Middletown
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.