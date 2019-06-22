MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Samuel Nieves' trip to the library ended before it even began Saturday afternoon. He tugged a door that wouldn't budge. Then, he noticed a sign on the door.
"I was returning some books, and I was like, saw the sign, and I was like, 'Okay, it's closed. Oh, no! I forgot,'" he said.
The sign says the popular library branch, in the heart of Middletown, is now closed indefinitely. Despite a petition and protest, the Middletown Branch of the Louisville Free Public Library is one of the victims of sweeping budget cuts proposed by Mayor Greg Fischer in April.
"I'm going to say the truth in love," said a passionate Nieves. "So, the truth is I think the decision they made in closing this is not a wise, good decision."
The branch was dead in the water. But then, things changes just a couple days ago.
"I mean, I'm like, 'What?' That just made a smile on my face," said Nieves.
Metro Council's budget committee released its own budget plan and somehow found money to restore a number of city services that had been slated for the chopping block, including the funds to revive a Middletown Library.
"It's incredible news," said Councilman Anthony Piagentini, who credited his colleague, Kevin Kramer, and other members of the committee.
However, the sudden change of fate for the Middletown branch comes with a big "if."
"Unfortunately, this building here was never really meant to be a permanent solution for anything, right. This is a leased space. It's leased by an out-of-city organization, as a matter of fact," said Piagentini. "The city pays just short of $500,000 a year to lease this space."
So, in order to open a new one, the city will have to find a new place to house a library—at little to no cost—before December 31, 2019.
"We do plan on finding a location that ideally would be zero lease payment, and that may be a partnership with the City of Middletown, as an example," Piagentini said.
Piagentini says he, Mayor of Middletown Byron Chapman, and others are already working on finding a good spot. Piagentini says they already have a few ideas.
"I am 100% we are going to find a site," he said. "We cannot fail on this."
That's why Nieves is so elated.
"I have actually prayed for this place—for something like this to happen like you're telling me," he said.
The budget plan and plan to revive the library aren't official yet. While it did clear committee, it now needs one more vote from all of council on Tuesday.
