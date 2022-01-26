LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville staple is set to open its doors once again this week.
Mike Linnig's Restaurant will be back in business this Thursday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m., after taking its usual winter break. The restaurant is located on 9308 Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January.
The restaurant has been serving Louisville since 1925.
The last day of the 2021 season came on Nov. 7. Originally, the restaurant planned on reopening Jan. 20.
According to a Facebook post, the start of the 2022 season was delayed to serve as a precaution for the recent COVID-19 surge.
Mike Linnig's is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays.
Cake and desserts will be available while supplies last. For more information, visit their online website.
