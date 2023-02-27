LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Master P said his love of sports and the fan support in Louisville sparked the idea for his new talk show with local radio host Mike Rutherford.
"The Truth. The Realist Sports Show on the Planet with P and Mike," will cover Louisville sports as well as national topics. It premiers live at 7 p.m. Monday on WBNA 21.
Rutherford is the managing editor of the sports website Card Chronicle and hosts "The Mike Rutherford Show."
"This is a community that is insane about sports," Rutherford said during a news conference Monday. "If you can talk local, they love that. If you can talk national, they love that. And I think having somebody like Master P with national notoriety and also has direct local ties — your son's on the basketball team and the people want to hear what he has to say about that — there's going to be a lot of local interest here and what happens on the show."
Master P's son, Hercy Miller, is a freshman guard on the University of Louisville's men's basketball team.
"That love is here in Louisville but we want to take it national, we want to start here and take this nationally," Master P said Monday.
Master P and Rutherford plan to air the show weekly, and episodes will be added to YouTube.
