LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports talk show will be coming to Louisville.
Entertainment mogul Percy "Master P" Miller, in partnership with WBNA 21, will be launching a sports talk show with local radio host Mike Rutherford.
The show is called "The Truth. The Realist Sports Show on the Planet with P and Mike" and will premiere Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Rutherford is the managing editor of the sports website Card Chronicle and hosts "The Mike Rutherford Show." The show will cover local and national sports, news and entertainment.
"Louisville is like a second home to me and I am excited to film this and Louisville and take The Truth sports show nationally," Master P said in a news release. "We will discuss UofL and national sports in a sophisticated, educational but honest way. This will be the realist sports show on the planet."
Master P has collaborated with local organization Christopher 2X Game Changers for years. His son, Hercy Miller, is a freshman guard for the Louisville men's basketball team.
More information is expected to be made available Monday at The Galt House.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.