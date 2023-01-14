LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A book written by a boy who lost his eyesight has turned into an animated cartoon.
Malakai Roberts, who was blinded by a gunshot, co-authored a book "Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work" with entertainment mogul Percy "Master P" Miller. The book, which is about teamwork and overcoming adversity, is intended to inspire children who are blind.
The animated cartoon is narrated by Master P.
"This book is a fun story about Malakai and his friends overcoming adversity through friendship, encouragement, and perseverance. God made us all different. No matter our limitations, nobody is perfect,” said Master P. “We are not all supposed to be good at the same things. But when we put all of our strengths together, that makes us a great team.”
Animated by Ola Betiku, the cartoon episode is filled with colorful characters like Captain Ace, Roxy, Hercules, Max, Malakai and Uncle P.
"The animated video piece is a fantastic upbeat brain teaser to grab the attention of children and their parents who see the joy and benefit of how reading is healthy and helps develop a child," said community activist Christopher 2X.
Adventures with Malakai is available in Braille and printed by American Printing House in Louisville, Ky. All proceeds from the book go directly to Roberts. In December 2020, Roberts, who was five years old, was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple.
Since recovering from the shooting, Roberts, who is now 7 years old, has been attending school in Lexington and the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville. He joined Christopher 2X Game Changers' Future Healers program last fall, a program designed to help children impacted by gun violence between the ages of 4 and 13 by building a better future with learning opportunities.
To watch the animated cartoon, click here. To purchase the book, click here.
