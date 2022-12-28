LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two University of Louisville student athletes have joined a local nonprofit organization devoted to childhood education and nonviolence.
Louisville football linebacker Monty Montgomery and basketball player Hercy Miller were appointed to Christopher 2X Game Changers Youth Advisory Board, announced Wednesday. Christopher 2X Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence.
Montgomery was named defensive MVP after Louisville's win in the Fenway Bowl earlier this month. Montgomery, who led a turkey giveaway in the Chickasaw neighborhood last year, will return to Louisville next season.
"As a student-athlete and as someone who believes that education saves lives," Montgomery said. "I am thrilled to be a part of an organization that is impacting the lives of the youngest citizens among us and cannot wait until the rest of my Cardinal family can feel the impact of what we do when we engage the community."
Hercy Miller, a freshman guard for the Louisville men's basketball team, has been involved with Christopher 2X Game Changers since his arrival to Louisville. His father, entertainment mogul Percy "Master P" Miller, has collaborated with the organization for years.
Hercy Miller recently contributed some of his NIL money to an annual holiday party for children at the Chestnut Street YMCA.
“This is fantastic to now have a second UofL Cardinal student-athlete join the community impact efforts of 2X Game Changers. Monty is a beautiful addition to our team-building action," 2X said. "We are thrilled that Monty and Hercy will bring great energy and caring hands to the 2X Game Changers kids and their families."
Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg and Master P were appointed to the board of director positions for Christopher 2X Game Changers.
The organization has devoted resources to supporting children impacted by gun violence. The Future Healers program is a partnership between Christopher 2X's Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Started in July 2021, the Future Healers program is designed for children between the ages of 4 and 13 years old. More than 110 children impacted by gun violence experience fun and educational activities with the program.
Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies, a partnership between Christopher 2X Game Changers and the Louisville Zoo, teaches children about care for animals with the ultimate goal of creating a sensitivity toward animals. The initiative was created to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals for children experiencing secondary trauma from gun violence.
The programming has become a national model used by the FBI for leadership training.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.