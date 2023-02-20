LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Entertainment mogul Percy "Master P" Miller read to children in Louisville on Monday.
Children tried Master P's cereal Snoop Cereal and got a lesson led by the rapper. Master P read Captain Ace and the K-9 Team ABC's and Learning book.
He came to the YMCA on Chestnut Street to highlight the importance of reading.
"This is a people thing, we're a Black-owned company, but we make products for all people," Master P said. "This book is to reach kids all over the world, and so while you're reading this book, you're going to see about the cereal. They all go hand-in-hand."
The event was held in honor of Black History Month.
