LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing armored car driver is now in the hands of federal authorities.
According to Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mark Espinosa has been arrested on federal charges near Hartford, Connecticut.
A statement by the agency says Espinosa was arrested, "for his role in the Garda armored car theft."
The Wethersfield Police Department assisted with the arrest, according to the FBI.
The 29-year-old vanished in December, along with a "large amount of cash," that had been placed inside a Garda Armored Truck, according to LMPD Lt. Steve Kaufling. The truck was found at the Jefferson Mall on Dec. 5. Investigators have not said exactly how much cash was taken.
According to a federal affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court days later, investigators say "thousands" of dollars were missing from the truck. They did, however, find Espinosa's backpack, coat, service weapon, wallet, driver's license and credit cards inside the vehicle. They also say they found the battery and back cover of his cell phone in the rear cargo area of the truck. There were no signs of blood or a struggle.
A search warrant was executed at Espinosa's home. Investigators say two computers were found in his room, but both hard drives had been removed.
Investigators say they also discovered that on Dec. 4 -- the day before the robbery -- Espinosa got a ride from Jefferson Mall, using the popular ride-sharing app Lyft. They say his cell phone pinged off a tower near the Jefferson Mall the day before the robbery.
Espinosa had not had any contact with any of his family members since the robbery, according to the affidavit.
