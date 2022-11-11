LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mission BBQ honored those who served on Veterans Day with free food and a big helping of support.
Hundreds of veterans turned out, from military battles dating back to World War II.
Other customers made sure to thank them.
"When you see a veteran — it doesn't have to be Veterans Day. It can be any time of the year — Go up and thank them for their service," said Jeff Thoke with Honor Flight Bluegrass. "It doesn't matter what cap they have on or what era, but just thank a veteran for their service to our country. It is our country that allows us to do the things that we do today."
Mission BBQ serves free food to veterans every Veterans Day.
